Iowa vs. Mississippi State, Outback Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

Mankind has not yet invented the time machine, but this year's Outback Bowl might feel like a trip back in time as two old-school offenses do battle in Tampa. It's No. 18 Mississippi State taking on Iowa in a classic bowl matchup between the SEC and the Big Ten. Both teams enter with identical 8-4 records.

These are two of the best defensive teams in the country, as Mississippi State enters the game ranked No. 1 in the nation, allowing only 12.0 points per game. Iowa isn't too far behind at No. 11, allowing 17.4 points per game, best in the Big Ten. Offensively, both teams bring different approaches to moving the ball. With Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State is a team that is looking to run the ball far more often than it passes, and while Iowa likes to establish the run when it can, it's been more effective through the air than on the ground in 2018.

This will be the first matchup between the two schools in history, which is somewhat surprising given the long history of bowl matchups between the two conferences.

Viewing information

Event: Outback Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 1 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Iowa: Iowa is making its sixth straight bowl appearance, as well as its sixth appearance in the Outback Bowl. It's basically become a home away from home for a program that's been to 16 bowls under Kirk Ferentz (7-8), and they're 2-3 in their first five trips. If Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley can somehow manage to throw four touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the country, he will have 27 on the season, which will be a new single-season record at Iowa, surpassing the 26 Chuck Long threw back in 1985.

Mississippi State: Before Dan Mullen took over Mississippi State in 2009, the Bulldogs had only been to 13 bowl games in program history. Now, in their first season under Joe Moorhead, the Bulldogs have reached their ninth straight bowl game. Moorhead is only the second coach in program history to lead the team to a bowl in his first season at the helm, and if the Bulldogs can get the win, he'll also be the first coach to win that first bowl game. A win would also give Mississippi State nine wins in consecutive seasons for the second time in program history (2014-15).

Game prediction, picks

Given the defensive nature of both teams, as well as their offensive profiles, I don't expect the score in this game will be on the shootout end of the spectrum. With points at a premium, it's hard to pass up on an Iowa team that's getting nearly a touchdown from the oddsmakers, so even though I'm expecting Mississippi State to win the game, I'm taking Iowa to cover. Pick: Iowa +6.5

