Iowa vs. Mississippi State, Outback Bowl score: Hawkeyes battle past Bulldogs big win

Iowa won the Outback Bowl, beating No. 18 Mississippi State 27-22. It's the first time the Big Ten has beaten the SEC in the game since Wisconsin beat Auburn following the 2014 season, and it's only the second time the Big Ten representative has won in the last seven years. So this was a massive day for both Midwesterners and coconut shrimp enthusiasts.

It was also a big game for Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley, who threw for three touchdowns. Those scores give him 26 touchdown passes for the season, tying him with Chuck Long (1985) for the most touchdown passes by an Iowa QB in a single season. The Hawkeyes needed all of those touchdown passes too, as they weren't able to get anything going on the ground, finishing the game with -15 rushing yards as a team. Toren Young led the Hawkeyes in rushing with only 7 yards on three carries.

On the Mississippi State side of things, Nick Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs in both passing yards (152) and rushing yards (103) as he often does, and he had two touchdowns, but his two interceptions proved costly. The second of which was not his fault, however, but it proved to be the most detrimental. With Iowa leading 24-22 late, Fitzgerald hit an open Stephen Guidry in the end zone for what should have been a 20-yard touchdown. Guidry bobbled the ball, though, and after it bounced off his chest, Iowa's Jake Gervase was there to pick it off and give Iowa the ball back. The Hawkeyes would respond with a field goal drive to extend their lead to 27-22, and Mississippi State would never get back into good position to score again.

Here are three things to know about this game.

1. Kirk Ferentz has won eight bowl games at Iowa: Which is fitting because earlier this season Ferentz became the winningest coach in Iowa football history, and now he's surpassed Hayden Fry for most bowl wins at Iowa as well. The win also moves Ferentz into third all-time for bowl wins among Big Ten coaches, as he now only trails Penn State's Joe Paterno (10) and Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez (9). Considering Ferentz is only 63 and his history of success at Iowa, there's a good chance he'll pass both in the coming years.

2. Iowa's total of -15 rushing yards was its lowest rushing total in a single game since 2004: That was when the Hawkeyes finished with -15 rushing yards against Michigan during a regular season game. The Hawkeyes lost that game 30-17. The last time Iowa finished with negative rushing yards in a game was in 2005 when they only had -9 against Ohio State. Iowa lost that game as well, 31-6. So at least the Hawkeyes were able to end their losing streak in games they had negative rushing yards.

3. This was the seventh time Mississippi State held a team below 100 yards rushing as a team this season: This is the first time they lost while doing so. The Bulldogs defense, which was one of the best in the country all season long, held Stephen F. Austin to 77 yards, ULL to 65, Auburn to 90, Texas A&M to 61, Arkansas to 69 and Ole Miss to 37 yards. The Bulldogs won all six of those games by an average of 35.5 points per game. Until the Outback Bowl, in which the Bulldogs defense allowed the fewest yards it had allowed all season, yet still lost the game. It was the first time Mississippi State had held an opponent to negative rushing yards since Florida had -78 (!) against them in a 47-35 Bulldogs win back in 2000.