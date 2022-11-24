Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Iowa
Current Records: Nebraska 3-8; Iowa 7-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
It's always hard to lose, and it's even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask Nebraska, the unfortunate recipient of a 15-14 loss at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers this past Saturday. The Cornhuskers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Trey Palmer, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Casey Thompson, who passed for two TDs and 106 yards on 20 attempts in addition to picking up 33 yards on the ground.
Speaking of close games: Iowa narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers 13-10. Iowa's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Spencer Petras.
Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Nebraska is now 3-8 while the Hawkeyes sit at 7-4. Iowa is 4-2 after wins this year, and the Cornhuskers are 2-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -109
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa won five games and tied two games in their last seven contests with Nebraska.
- Nov 26, 2021 - Iowa 0 vs. Nebraska 0
- Nov 27, 2020 - Iowa 26 vs. Nebraska 20
- Nov 29, 2019 - Iowa 27 vs. Nebraska 24
- Nov 23, 2018 - Nebraska 0 vs. Iowa 0
- Nov 24, 2017 - Iowa 56 vs. Nebraska 14
- Nov 25, 2016 - Iowa 40 vs. Nebraska 10
- Nov 27, 2015 - Iowa 28 vs. Nebraska 20