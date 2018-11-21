Iowa vs. Nebraska: How to watch, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes (home) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (away)

Current records: Iowa 7-4; Nebraska 4-7

What to Know

Nebraska are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.27 points per game before their next match. They will square off against Iowa at noon next week. The teams both seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Nebraska narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Michigan St. 9-6. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing ten points in their last contest, Iowa made sure to put some points up on the board against Illinois on Saturday. Iowa put a hurting on Illinois to the tune of 63-0. With that win, Iowa brought their scoring average up a tier to 31.55 ppg.

Nebraska took a serious blow against Iowa when the two teams last met, falling 14-56. Can Nebraska avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12:00 PM ET

Friday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Hawkeyes are a big 10 point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

This season, Iowa are 6-3-1 against the spread. As for Nebraska, they are 5-4-1 against the spread

Series History

Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last 4 years.