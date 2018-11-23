Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Friday's NCAAF game
Nebraska are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.27 points per game before their next match. They will square off against Iowa at noon next week. The teams both seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Nebraska narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Michigan St. 9-6. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Meanwhile, after a disappointing ten points in their last contest, Iowa made sure to put some points up on the board against Illinois on Saturday. Iowa put a hurting on Illinois to the tune of 63-0. With that win, Iowa brought their scoring average up a tier to 31.55 ppg.
Nebraska took a serious blow against Iowa when the two teams last met, falling 14-56. Can Nebraska avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
