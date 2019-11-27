Iowa vs. Nebraska odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven projection model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Iowa has the 13th-ranked defense in the nation and is second best in the Big Ten. Nebraska, meanwhile, can become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 with a win over the Hawkeyes. Nebraska is 5-6 overall and 3-3 at home, while Iowa is 8-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Hawkeyes are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Nebraska vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Iowa vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

When you finish with 352 more yards than your opponent like Nebraska did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. The Cornhuskers really took it to Maryland for a full four quarters, picking up a 54-7 victory. Adrian Martinez had 94 yards on the ground on 10 carries and threw for two touchdowns. JD Spielman totaled 104 yards on seven receptions and became the first Nebraska player to have three seasons of 800 yards receiving. Nebraska recovered four fumbles as the Cornhuskers won for the first time since Oct. 5.

Iowa, meanwhile, scored a 19-10 win over Illinois. The Hawkeyes' only touchdown came from running back Tyler Goodson. The Iowa defense forced three turnovers and held a second consecutive opponent to its lowest point total of the season. Keith Duncan had field goals of 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards to make it 27 this season as he set a new Big Ten single season record.

The Cornhuskers are 17th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 11 on the season. Iowa ranks 14th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 on the year.

