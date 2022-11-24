The Iowa Hawkeyes can earn a trip to the Big Ten title game with a win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday afternoon. Iowa was sitting at 1-3 in conference play earlier this season, but it responded with a four-game winning streak that it is hoping to extend on Friday. Nebraska is on a five-game losing streak following a 15-14 setback against Wisconsin last week.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Nebraska odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 38.5.

Here are several college football odds for Iowa vs. Nebraska:

Iowa vs. Nebraska spread: Iowa -10.5

Iowa vs. Nebraska over/under: 38.5 points

Iowa vs. Nebraska money line: Iowa -420, Nebraska +320

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa appeared to be on its way towards the bottom of the Big Ten standings earlier this year when it went on a three-game losing streak, but the Hawkeyes have responded with a four-game winning streak. They are now positioned to make the Big Ten title game with a win on Friday, giving them a ton of momentum against a Nebraska team that has already been eliminated from bowl eligibility. Iowa has won seven straight games against the Cornhuskers, who are probably playing in their final game under interim coach Mickey Joseph.

Nebraska's offense totaled just 171 yards in its loss to Wisconsin last week, with just 106 through the air. Iowa has allowed 10 or fewer points in eight games, marking the first time since 1929 that the Hawkeyes have achieved that feat. Linebacker Jack Campbell had a fourth-quarter interception against Minnesota and has now recorded 10-plus tackles in seven games.

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska has been eliminated from bowl eligibility, but that has not stopped the Cornhuskers from competing. They were 10-point underdogs in their 15-14 loss to Wisconsin last week, easily covering that spread. Nebraska also covered the 14.5-point spread in a 20-13 loss to Minnesota earlier this month, so the Cornhuskers are comfortable playing in this role.

Quarterback Casey Thompson has thrown for at least 300 yards on three occasions this season, including a 354-yard day against Purdue last month. Junior running back Anthony Grant has rushed for 909 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Iowa does not have a strong offense, which makes it difficult to cover a double-digit spread. The Cornhuskers have covered the number in four of their last six trips to Iowa.

