The Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Iowa Hawkeyes in the annual battle for the Heroes Trophy on Friday. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes 24-17 in Iowa City last season, and look to get a win at home to keep their dreams of being bowl-eligible alive. Meanwhile, Iowa is 9-2 on the season and already headed to the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 2.

Kickoff is at noon ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Cornhuskers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Iowa odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 26, one of the lowest totals in all of college football this season. Before locking in any Nebraska vs. Iowa picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model. Friday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now the model has dialed in on Nebraska vs. Iowa and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Iowa vs. Nebraska:

Nebraska vs. Iowa spread: Nebraska -2.5

Nebraska vs. Iowa over/under: 26

Nebraska vs. Iowa money line: Nebraska -139, Iowa +117

Nebraska vs. Iowa streaming: Paramount+

Why Nebraska can cover

The Cornhuskers arguably have a lot to play for since they have a shot at being bowl-eligible with a win. They missed out on that chance in Week 12 when they gave up an early 14-point lead to the Wisconsin Badgers and lost 24-17 in Madison. This will motivate them further to stop the Hawkeyes, who rank last in the conference in scoring offense.

Nebraska will be playing in its 34th consecutive Black Friday game. The Huskers are 10-7 at home in Black Friday games dating back to 1990.

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes defense has been their bread and butter all season, and that defensive front will be on display on Friday. Iowa is third in the Big Ten in points allowed per game (12.4) and fourth in yards allowed per game (281.4), which makes up for them being ranked last in scoring offense (18.5). This is how the Hawkeyes have won six of their last seven games with the Under hitting in six straight.

Iowa also has history on its side. The Hawkeyes hold the 8-4 advantage in the overall series since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, and they are 5-1 over six matchups in Lincoln.

How to make Iowa vs. Nebraska picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 32 points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.

So who wins Iowa vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?