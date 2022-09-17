Who's Playing

Nevada @ No. 15 Iowa

Current Records: Nevada 2-1; Iowa 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Nevada Wolf Pack will be on the road. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Wolf Pack came up short against the Incarnate Word Cardinals last week, falling 55-41.

There was early excitement for Iowa after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Iowa State Cyclones who ended up claiming the real prize. Iowa fell just short of Iowa State by a score of 10-7. QB Spencer Petras had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 3.54 yards per passing attempt.

Nevada is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.59

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.