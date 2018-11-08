Iowa vs. Northwestern live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Iowa vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Iowa Hawkeyes (home) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (away)
Current records: Iowa 6-3; Northwestern 5-4
What to Know
Northwestern have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Iowa at 4:30 p.m. Northwestern are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it the size of the fight that determines this one.
After a string of four wins, Northwestern's good fortune finally ran out last week match. They took a 31-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of Notre Dame. A silver lining for Northwestern was the play of Clayton Thorson, who punched in 2 rushing TDs and accumulated 141 passing yards. Thorson has been a consistent playmaker for Northwestern as this was the fourth good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Iowa as they fell 38-36 to Purdue. It was a tough break for Iowa, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last-week contest. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hawkeyes are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Iowa is 5-2-1 against the spread. As for Northwestern, they are 4-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Northwestern has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa.
- 2017 - Northwestern Wildcats 17 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 10
- 2016 - Iowa Hawkeyes 31 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 38
- 2015 - Northwestern Wildcats 10 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 40
