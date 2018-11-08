Iowa vs. Northwestern live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes (home) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (away)

Current records: Iowa 6-3; Northwestern 5-4

What to Know

Northwestern have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Iowa at 4:30 p.m. Northwestern are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it the size of the fight that determines this one.

After a string of four wins, Northwestern's good fortune finally ran out last week match. They took a 31-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of Notre Dame. A silver lining for Northwestern was the play of Clayton Thorson, who punched in 2 rushing TDs and accumulated 141 passing yards. Thorson has been a consistent playmaker for Northwestern as this was the fourth good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Iowa as they fell 38-36 to Purdue. It was a tough break for Iowa, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.

The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last-week contest. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Hawkeyes are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Iowa is 5-2-1 against the spread. As for Northwestern, they are 4-4-1 against the spread

Series History

Northwestern has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa.