Iowa vs. Northwestern odds: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Iowa and Northwestern. Here are the results:
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern is 1-5 overall and 1-2 at home, while Iowa is 5-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- Iowa is 2-4-1, while Northwestern is 2-4. Iowa is No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after getting back on track last week while Northwestern's only win of the season has come against UNLV back on Sept. 14. The Hawkeyes are favored by 10 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under is set at 37. Before entering any Iowa vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Northwestern vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
A victory for the Wildcats just wasn't in the cards last Friday as the team never even had a lead. They took a serious blow against Ohio State, falling 52-3. QB Aidan Smith had a tough game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 2.1 yards per passing attempt.
Ohio State's high-powered offense was too much for the Wildcats, but they've been solid defensively in general this season. Prior to giving up 52 points and 480 yards to Ohio State, Northwestern had held its five previous opponents to 365 yards or less and was giving up just 19.8 points per game.
Meanwhile, Iowa didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with Purdue, but still walked away with a 26-20 win. Iowa's defense absolutely suffocated the Boilermakers, allowing just 33 yards on the ground. The Hawkeyes only allow 4.7 yards per play this season and the 11.6 points per game allowed ranks fifth in the nation. However, Nathan Stanley's play has been up and down. Stanley is completing 62.3 percent of his passes and has nine touchdowns and five interceptions on the year.
So who wins Iowa vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
