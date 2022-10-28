The Iowa Hawkeyes will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. Iowa is coming off a disastrous performance against No. 2 Ohio State, losing in a 54-10 final last week. Meanwhile, Northwestern is on a six-game losing streak since its season-opening win against Nebraska in Ireland.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are favored by 11 points in the latest Iowa vs. Northwestern odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 37.5. Before entering any Northwestern vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Iowa vs. Northwestern spread: Iowa -11

Iowa vs. Northwestern over/under: 37.5 points

Iowa vs. Northwestern money line: Iowa -455, Northwestern +345

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa might be on a three-game losing streak, but all three losses came against Big Ten teams that are playing very well. The Hawkeyes lost to a pair of top-five teams in Michigan and Ohio State, along with falling in a 9-6 final at Illinois, covering the 3.5-point spread in that loss. They blew out Nevada in mid-September and also picked up a 17-point win at Rutgers at the end of last month, so they will be happy to face a struggling opponent on Saturday.

Northwestern picked up a surprising win against Nebraska to open the season, but the Wildcats have lost six straight games since then. They are now riding an eight-game road losing streak and have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games. Iowa still has an excellent opportunity to make a bowl appearance this season, giving the Hawkeyes some additional motivation heading into this contest.

Why Northwestern can cover

Iowa might be the better team, but it is also coming off three physical games in a row. The wear and tear of this part of its schedule showed up last week, as the Hawkeyes gave up at least 10 points in all four quarters of their 54-10 loss to Ohio State. The Hawkeyes have now been held to 14 points or fewer in five of their seven games this season, which is going to make it difficult to cover this spread.

Northwestern has played multiple close games during its losing skid, with five of its six losses coming by 10 points or less. The Wildcats easily covered as 25.5-point underdogs at then-No. 11 Penn State earlier this month, and they also covered as 13.5-point underdogs at Maryland last week. Iowa has only covered the spread once in the last six meetings between these teams, and it has not shown enough offensive firepower to be worth backing on Saturday.

