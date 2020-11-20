A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is 0-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Iowa is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Nittany Lions are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as a home underdog.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games against a team with a losing home record. The Hawkeyes are favored by two-points in the latest Penn State vs. Iowa odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 46.5.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Penn State vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. Penn State spread: Hawkeyes -2

Iowa vs. Penn State over-under: 46.5 points

Iowa vs. Penn State money line: Hawkeyes -125, Nittany Lions +105

What you need to know about Iowa



The Hawkeyes opened the season with close losses to Purdue and Northwestern, but have since dominated Michigan State and Minnesota by a combined 84-14 score. Running backs Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent combined for 228 yards and three touchdowns against the Golden Gophers. Goodson has back-to-back 100-yard games and five rushing touchdowns this season.

With one more victory, coach Kirk Ferentz will join Woody Hayes (152), Bo Schembechler (143), and Amos Alonzo Stagg (115) as the only coaches to win 100 games in the Big 10.

What you need to know about Penn State

The winless Nittany Lions' defense is struggling, with the 30 points scored by Nebraska last week the fewest allowed this season, but Penn State still lost 30-23. Penn State's offense racked up 501 yards and almost overcame a 21-point halftime deficit, with reserve quarterback Will Levis throwing for a career-high 219 yards after replacing Sean Clifford in the second quarter.

Penn State has won the last six meetings and 11 of the 20 contests against Iowa since the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993. In addition, Penn State is 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games against the Hawkeyes.

