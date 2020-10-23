A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against Purdue. The Boilermakers, meanwhile, are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games.

Iowa vs. Purdue spread: Iowa -3

Iowa vs. Purdue over-under: 53 points

Iowa vs. Purdue money line: Iowa -150, Purdue +130

What you need to know about Iowa

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 10-3 season, which included a three-game win streak to end the regular season and a 49-24 win against Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl. In 2020, Iowa should be a traditional Iowa team: fundamentally sound that will dominate opponents at the line of scrimmage.

Iowa returns running back Tyler Goodson and explosive wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who scored receiving, rushing and kick-return touchdowns in the Holiday Bowl. Spencer Petras is likely taking over the QB1 spot, and linebackers Djimon Colbert and Nick Niemann return after productive 2019 seasons.

What you need to know about Purdue

Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and won't be on the sideline for the Iowa game. Co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm will serve as the team's acting head coach and will call the plays against the Hawkeyes.

Purdue is coming off a 4-8 season and returns wide receiver Rondale Moore, who decided to return to the Boilermakers after initially announcing he was opting out of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft. Moore has had an extremely productive career thus far at Purdue, recording 143 receptions for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns.

