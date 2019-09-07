Iowa vs. Rutgers odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Iowa Hawkeyes began their 2019 season last week with a 38-14 win over Miami (OH), and now they'll open Big Ten play on Saturday when they host Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium for a noon ET kickoff. Rutgers also had a convincing win in its opener, throttling UMass 48-21 with Isaih Pacheco running for 156 yards and four touchdowns. However, this is only Rutgers' second time ever playing Iowa after joining the Big Ten in 2014, and their last meeting was back in September of 2016 when Rutgers lost 14-7 at home but covered the 14-point spread. This time around, the Hawkeyes are 18.5-point favorites with the total at 48.5 in the latest Iowa vs. Rutgers odds. But before you make your college football predictions, be sure to check out the Iowa vs. Rutgers picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that the strength of the Hawkeyes is their defense, as they held the Redhawks to just 245 yards of offense in their Week 1 win. In particular, they were stout against the run, limiting Miami (OH) to just 2.4 yards per carry on 25 attempts.

Meanwhile, Iowa feels really good about its ability to stay balanced with last year's starting quarterback Nathan Stanley back and leading rushers Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young back in the fold as well. Stanley went 21 of 30 for 252 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers last week, while Sargent and Young combined to rush for 139 yards and two scores as Iowa put up 465 yards of total offense. Rutgers won't have the luxury of dropping off into coverage or stacking the box to load up against the run on Saturday and it could put them in a bind with Iowa owning a clear size and talent advantage.

Rutgers, meanwhile, turned its game against Massachusetts into a track meet and won the yardage battle 552 to 299 yards. The Scarlet Knights blew past UMass, 48-21. No one put up better numbers than Pacheco, who rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. The four scores were one more than Pacheco registered last season as a freshman.

A couple numbers from last year to keep in mind: The Hawkeyes snagged 20 interceptions, the third-most in the nation, while the Scarlet Knights were intercepted a nation-high 22 times.

