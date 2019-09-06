Iowa vs. Rutgers odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between Iowa and Rutgers at noon ET Saturday from Kinnick Stadium. Iowa and Rutgers gave bettors opposite luck in their past games. Despite pleasing fans, the Hawkeyes failed to cover the 25-point spread in a 38-14 win over Miami (Ohio). Rutgers bettors fared better: the team covered the 17-point spread in a 48-21 win over UMass. Iowa is favored by 20 points over the visiting Scarlet Knights in the latest Rutgers vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under is set at 49. Before you make any Rutgers vs. Iowa picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Iowa vs. Rutgers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

When you finish with 231 more yards than your opponent like Iowa did last Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Iowa's success against Miami (Ohio) was spearheaded by Nate Stanley, who passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, and Mekhi Sargent, who picked up 91 yards on 14 carries and caught four passes for 65 yards. Iowa won the only previous matchup with Rutgers, a 14-7 road victory in 2016.

Rutgers turned its game against Massachusetts into a track meet and won the yardage battle 552 to 299 yards. The Scarlet Knights blew past UMass, 48-21. No one put up better numbers than RB Isaih Pacheco, who rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. The four scores were one more than Pacheco registered last season as a freshman.

A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind: The Hawkeyes snagged 20 interceptions, the third-most in the nation, while the Scarlet Knights were intercepted a nation-high 22 times.

So who wins Iowa vs. Rutgers? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.