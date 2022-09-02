Who's Playing

S. Dakota St. @ No. 15 Iowa

Last Season Records: Iowa 10-4; S. Dakota St. 11-4

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play against a Division II opponent, the S. Dakota St. Jackrabbits, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Kinnick Stadium. After a 10-4 record last season and an appearance in the Citrus Bowl, Iowa is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.