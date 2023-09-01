The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes will open their 2023 season when they host the Utah State Aggies on Saturday afternoon. Iowa went 8-5 last year, despite having one of the worst offenses in college football. The Hawkeyes are 20-2 in their last 22 season openers, with head coach Kirk Ferentz sitting two wins away from the 200-mark in his career. Utah State is coming off its tenth bowl appearance in the last 12 years, finishing with a 6-7 record in 2022.

Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is set for noon ET. The Hawkeyes are 24-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Utah State odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Utah State vs. Iowa picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa vs. Utah State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Utah State vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. Utah State spread: Iowa -24

Iowa vs. Utah State over/under: 44.5 points

Iowa vs. Utah State money line: Iowa -2800, Utah State +1200

Iowa vs. Utah State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Iowa can cover



Iowa brought in Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara to solve some of its offensive problems from last season, and the former Wolverine has been medically cleared to play on Saturday. McNamara led Michigan to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff in 2021. The Hawkeyes also have six starters back from a defense that carried them to an 8-5 record last season.

Big Ten preseason player of the year Cooper DeJean is among them, as the junior defensive back had five interceptions last season. He is facing a Utah State offense that only has four returning starters. The Aggies are 6-65 all-time against teams ranked in the top 25, and they have the sixth-most new players on their roster this year in all of college football.

Why Utah State can cover

Utah State might be replacing a ton of production from last year, but it has experience at key positions. Senior quarterback Cooper Legas is back after throwing for nearly 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, taking over as the starter several weeks into the year. Senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn also returns after catching 56 passes and scoring five touchdowns last season.

The Aggies have a pair of All-Mountain West performers on defense in sophomore safety Ike Larsen and senior linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. Iowa is unlikely to be firing on all cylinders offensively, even after adding McNamara in the offseason. The Hawkeyes ranked outside the top 120 nationally in passing offense last year, and they threw just seven touchdown passes in 13 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Iowa vs. Utah State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah State vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. Utah State spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.