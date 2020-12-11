Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ No. 16 Iowa

Current Records: Wisconsin 2-2; Iowa 5-2

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes haven't won a contest against the Wisconsin Badgers since Oct. 3 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Iowa and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will be strutting in after a win while Wisconsin will be stumbling in from a loss.

Iowa beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 35-21 last week. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette was the offensive standout of the game for Iowa, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Smith-Marsette's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Badgers came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers last week, falling 14-6. This was hardly the result Wisconsin or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13.5 points over IU heading into this matchup. QB Graham Mertz had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Iowa is now 5-2 while Wisconsin sits at 2-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Iowa ranks 16th in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 326.4 on average. As for the Badgers, they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Wisconsin have won four out of their last five games against Iowa.