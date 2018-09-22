Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
Iowa Hawkeyes (home) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (away)
Current records: Iowa 3-0; Wisconsin 2-1
What to Know
On Saturday Iowa take on Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. Iowa are coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.
Everything went Iowa's way against Northern Iowa last Saturday as they made off with a 38-14 victory.
Meanwhile, if Wisconsin were riding high off their 45-14 takedown of New Mexico two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Wisconsin fell just short of BYU by a score of 21-24. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Wisconsin to swallow was that Wisconsin had been favored by 23 points coming into the contest.
Iowa's win lifted them to 3-0 while Wisconsin's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll find out if Iowa can add another positive mark to their record or if Wisconsin can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Iowa's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Badgers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Hawkeyes.
Last season, Iowa were 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Wisconsin, they were 9-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Wisconsin have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa.
- 2017 - Wisconsin Badgers 38 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 14
- 2016 - Iowa Hawkeyes 9 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 17
- 2015 - Wisconsin Badgers 6 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 10
