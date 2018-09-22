Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes (home) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (away)

Current records: Iowa 3-0; Wisconsin 2-1

What to Know

On Saturday Iowa take on Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. Iowa are coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

Everything went Iowa's way against Northern Iowa last Saturday as they made off with a 38-14 victory.

Meanwhile, if Wisconsin were riding high off their 45-14 takedown of New Mexico two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Wisconsin fell just short of BYU by a score of 21-24. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Wisconsin to swallow was that Wisconsin had been favored by 23 points coming into the contest.

Iowa's win lifted them to 3-0 while Wisconsin's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll find out if Iowa can add another positive mark to their record or if Wisconsin can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Iowa's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday at 8:30 PM ET Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Badgers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Hawkeyes.

Last season, Iowa were 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Wisconsin, they were 9-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Wisconsin have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa.