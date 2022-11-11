Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Iowa

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-4; Iowa 5-4

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Badgers were able to grind out a solid win over the Maryland Terrapins last week, winning 23-10. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to RB Isaac Guerendo, who rushed for one TD and 114 yards on 12 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Guerendo has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Wisconsin's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Maryland's offensive line to sack QB Taulia Tagovailoa five times for a total loss of 31 yards. Leading the way was LB Nick Herbig and his two sacks. Herbig now has eight sacks this season.

Meanwhile, everything went Iowa's way against the Purdue Boilermakers last week as they made off with a 24-3 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Hawkeyes had established a 24-3 advantage. Their RB Kaleb Johnson was on fire, rushing for one TD and 200 yards on 22 carries. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Badgers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Wisconsin up to 5-4 and the Hawkeyes to 5-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin enters the matchup having picked the ball off 15 times, good for second in the nation. Iowa is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest having picked the ball off ten times, good for 20th in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin have won five out of their last seven games against Iowa.