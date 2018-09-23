Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Iowa vs. Wisconsin football game
On Saturday Iowa take on Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. Iowa are coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.
Everything went Iowa's way against Northern Iowa last Saturday as they made off with a 38-14 victory.
Meanwhile, if Wisconsin were riding high off their 45-14 takedown of New Mexico two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Wisconsin fell just short of BYU by a score of 21-24. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Wisconsin to swallow was that Wisconsin had been favored by 23 points coming into the contest.
Iowa's win lifted them to 3-0 while Wisconsin's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll find out if Iowa can add another positive mark to their record or if Wisconsin can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Iowa's step.
