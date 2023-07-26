In an appearance at Big Ten Media Days, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz appealed to the NCAA to reevaluate what it considers fair punishments for gambling. Multiple players in his program remain under investigation barely a month before the season.

"I think our world (has) changed dramatically," Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days. "I think what the NFL has done with their rules makes a lot of sense. I'm hopeful this is an opportunity for the NCAA to reconsider two things: What punishments might be that are fair and relevant to the world we're living in right now, and probably the bigger thing, there's an opportunity right now for a lot better education process."

More than two dozen active Iowa athletes are under investigation for gambling across five sports, part of an overall inquiry that includes more than 100 people with ties to the athletic department. It's unclear how many of those are current football players. Defensive lineman Noah Shannon confirmed himself as one of the players under investigation as he pulled out of representing the Hawkeyes at Big Ten Media Days.

"It's not a large number of players, period," Ferentz said. "Long story short, I don't know what the outcome will be."

Historically, gambling of any type would end in a one-year suspension. In June, the NCAA passed updated gambling punishment guidelines to address these issues. Players who gamble on their own games or games at their school face a permanent loss of eligibility. However, gambling on their own sport at other schools costs 50% of a season, while gambling on other sports has a sliding scale between 10-30% of a season based on dollar figures.

NFL rules allow players to gamble on games other than NFL football, as long as they're not in the team facility. Gambling on NFL games comes with a one-year suspension, while gambling in the facility will cost a player six games. Of course, unlike the NFL, college athletes spend a great deal of time in the same facility with athletes from other sports.