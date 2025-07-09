Every year around this time, Kirk Ferentz faces inevitable questions regarding his future as Iowa coach. But as Ferentz approaches his 70th birthday, retirement is the last thing on his mind. Ferentz, whose contract runs through the 2029 season, actually expects to sign another extension at some point down the road.

"I would think so," Ferentz said in an interview with Hawk Central. "I think you almost have to in the world we're living in."

Ferentz, who enters his 27th year as Iowa's coach, still has the passion and the energy to continue coaching. There are also the financial reasons to continue coaching, as Ferentz still has $35 million remaining on his deal.

While his coaching career included several other stops, Ferentz is undoubtedly synonymous with Iowa football. He is, after all, the school's all-time winningest coach, as he has long surpassed his predecessor, Hayden Fry, who back in 1981 hired Ferentz as his offensive line coach.

Ferentz attributes a lot of his coaching philosophy to what he learned during his nine seasons working for Fry, who retired just before his 70th birthday. Like Fry did, Ferentz feels that having a smaller yet cohesive staff is still the way to go.

"The football part of things hasn't changed," Ferentz said. "So why do we need three times the coaches? My fear is there's just miscommunication. It's like having too many (adults) talk to your kids instead of (teaching), 'Here's how we do it.'"

While he acknowledged that he has "a panel of critics that love to point out my weaknesses," it's hard to be too critical of Ferentz and the job he's done at Iowa. Since he took over in 1999, Iowa has won 62.2% of its games, a pair of Big Ten titles, three Big Ten West Division titles (including two of the last four) and 10 bowl games. Iowa has had just four losing seasons under Ferentz's watch.

He doesn't have any plans to retire anytime soon, but Ferentz does think the he will know when it is in fact time to call it a career.

"If you can't do your job, I have no interest in hanging on," Ferentz said. "I don't think it's going to come to that. I think it'll be how I'm feeling toward things. The other thing is, I'll have to figure out what it is I'm going to do when I get done."

Ferentz, who is one win away from passing former Ohio State coach Woody Hayes as the Big Ten's all-time winningest coach, said he can see himself going back to being an offensive line coach when his head coaching career is over. For now, though, Ferentz is focused on the 2025 season.

"I like the way our team's operating," Ferentz said. "How good we are, we'll find out on the field. It's like a lot of years in Iowa, if you can stay healthy, and maybe catch a few breaks, you've got a chance to maybe put something together."