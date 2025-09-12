College football's early-season games in Dublin, Ireland, could remain on the calendar through 2037, organizers told the Associated Press, pending formal approval from Irish authorities. The contests have grown into a popular event for fans and players alike, drawing tens of thousands of visitors from the United States and providing a boost to Irish tourism.

"The biggest brands in college football are interested in this," Aer Lingus College Football Classic co-founder John Anthony told the AP. "They text me, they ask me about it, 'What years are open?'"

In August, Iowa State defeated Kansas State, 24-21, in front of 47,226 fans at Dublin's Aviva Stadium to kick off the 2025 college football season. Next year, TCU and North Carolina are scheduled to meet in a rematch, while Pittsburgh and Wisconsin are lined up for 2027.

Anthony said the deal to extend the series through 2037 is in its final stages, with a formal announcement expected soon. Currently, there is no agreement in place beyond 2028.

Could emerging trend impact future of Ireland series?

While the games provide exposure and unique experiences, an emerging trend has caught attention: teams that lose in Dublin have often struggled the rest of the season.

Nebraska dropped its 2022 opener to Northwestern before firing then-coach Scott Frost two weeks later en route to a 4-8 season. Navy lost to Notre Dame in 2023, then stumbled to a 5-7 record in its first season under coach Brian Newberry. Florida State lost to Georgia Tech in 2024, beginning what would be its worst season in 50 years, a brutal 2-10 record on the heels of a 13-win season in 2023.

As for Kansas State, it has struggled through its first 1-2 start since 2009, including an upset by Army and a narrow win against FCS North Dakota since returning from Dublin.

The history of college football in Ireland dates back decades, but the modern Week 0 games have turned into an annual fixture. Boston College played Navy in 1988, with other games staged intermittently over the years, including Notre Dame versus Navy contests in 1996, 2012 and more recently in 2023. The popularity of the games has prompted interest from other international markets as well.

Next season, Michigan is scheduled play Western Michigan in Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsche Bank Park, marking one of the first major international neutral site games outside Ireland.

In addition to college football, Ireland is set to host its first regular season NFL game on Sept. 28 when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin.