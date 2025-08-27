Step inside any convenience store or barbecue joint on either side of Interstate 59 and you'll feel the uneasiness from Auburn and Alabama fans ahead of the 2025 season.

For Hugh Freeze and Kalen DeBoer, season openers on the road against Baylor and Florida State provide defining opportunities for programs seeking rebound years.

Freeze had posted just one losing season in his career when Auburn hired him away from Liberty in 2023. But back-to-back seven-loss campaigns have created uncertainty. Not even his hefty buyout would prevent Auburn from moving on quickly if another season goes south.

Freeze enters the year as one of nine coaches with his job on the line, according to CBS Sports' hot seat rankings. He is one of a handful of SEC coaches entering a tenure-defining year.

DeBoer has a longer leash at Alabama and remains a hit among players. Still, the expectation in Tuscaloosa is clear: a return to the College Football Playoff. Anything less would be considered a setback.

Eight-win minimum at Auburn

Auburn's preseason win total is 7.5, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Outside expectations far exceed the whispers around the program, where confidence in Freeze has eroded. The Tigers weren't among the nine SEC teams in the preseason AP Top 25, and their last ranked finish came in 2021.

"A bowl game -- just six wins -- would not inspire a lot of confidence here," one source close to the program told CBS Sports. That source pegged the bar at eight wins.

Freeze rebuilt the roster to avoid repeat calamity, highlighted by the addition of former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold. He headlines a top-10 transfer portal class with upgrades at receiver and offensive line.

Stabilizing Arnold's confidence was the top priority in fall camp, something Freeze emphasized with his quarterbacks all spring. He also leaned on defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin to structure practices around building rhythm.

Freeze's seasonal theme is "expectant," a word he introduced to players during his offseason retreat in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

"We're expectant of being a really good football team that competes in every single game," Freeze said on Day 1 of camp. "Hopefully we flip some of those close losses into wins. … A proverb a day keeps stupid away, and hopefully that impacts all of us in life and in football."

Quarterback situation paramount

Arnold leads a QB room that also includes Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels and freshman Deuce Knight. Freeze suggested Auburn might play all three against Baylor.

Arnold, however, will get the first shot.

"I'm excited. He's starting to communicate well with me on what he feels good about," Freeze said on Tiger Talk last week. "Excited to see him do it under the lights."

Freeze said Daniels' running ability and Knight's natural poise make both intriguing options, but one source close to the program told CBS Sports the job "absolutely" belongs to Arnold.

Auburn will also continue with a collaborative playcalling setup between offensive coordinator Derrick Nix and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin -- with Freeze retaining final say.

CFP or bust at Alabama

The expectation in Tuscaloosa is simple: 10 wins and a playoff berth. The Crimson Tide are +460 to win the SEC and -188 to make the 12-team playoff, according to FanDuel Sportsbook . DeBoer has called "accountability" the defining word of his team, which features a loaded roster and new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Year 2 has been transformative at each of DeBoer's prior stops, and Alabama hopes that trend continues. Several veterans -- including linebacker Deontae Lawson, offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, defensive end LT Overton and cornerback Domani Jackson -- bypassed the NFL Draft to return. Running back Jam Miller, the Tide's leading rusher, will miss the start of the season with a collarbone injury.

Saturday's opener against Florida State provides Alabama a chance to wash away last season's ugly finish, which included losses to unranked Oklahoma and Michigan.

Simpson's patience pays off

Ty Simpson, in his fourth year at Alabama, finally won the quarterback competition. The former Saban signee stayed through two offseasons of uncertainty.

DeBoer called Simpson the team's "most steady and consistent" quarterback during camp, beating out Austin Mack and five-star freshman Keelon Russell. While Simpson has never started, he brings experience from limited appearances, including a two-touchdown relief effort at USF in 2023.

With All-American talent surrounding him -- including Ryan Williams, Kadyn Proctor and Domani Jackson -- Simpson doesn't have to carry Alabama. But efficiency and mistake-free play will be vital.

DeBoer knows comparisons to Saban are inevitable until Alabama returns to the playoff podium. His second season provides that chance.