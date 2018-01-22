Is college football's offensive revolution over? It certainly slowed down in 2017

The offensive revolution has slowed.

Scoring, total offense and touchdowns dropped in college football to their lowest points in six years, according to year-end statistics compiled by the NCAA staff for the 2017 season.

Teams averaged 28.8 points per game in 2017, a decline of 1.3 points from a record 30.08 points in 2016. That marks the lowest scoring average since 2011 (28.3). College football took a quantum leap in 2007 with scoring average jumping four points per team from 24.4 to 28.4.

Since then, the national scoring record was set three times, peaking last season.

Average total offense was down to 403.6 yards per game. That's the lowest nationally since 2011 (392.4). Average touchdowns per team declined to 3.65, the lowest since a 2011 average of 3.59.

All of it reflected the impact of the spread offense on the modern game. A combined 22 national records have been set since 2010 in rush yards per carry, completions per game, passing accuracy, passing yards, yards per attempt, total offense, yards per play, touchdowns per game and scoring.

However, there are tiny indicators that defensive coordinators are pushing back -- at least a bit. For only the second time since 2003, no national records were set in 2017 among the 15 cumulative scoring categories tracked each season by the NCAA.

Several coaching sources said defenses are beginning to catch up. More teams are recruiting more versatile secondary players. Today's defensive backs have to be big enough to stop the run, physical enough to tackle in space and fast enough to track receivers.

Not surprisingly, three of the top 10 and four of the top 14 prospects in the a recent CBS Sports mock draft are defensive backs.

"Defenses have caught up with up-tempo [offenses] and have retooled the secondaries to have corner-type skill sets at safety positions," CBS Sports college football analyst Rick Neuheisel said.

The numbers bear that out. In 2013, 20 teams averaged at least 80 plays. That number shrunk to six in 2017. That's the fewest since 2010 (three).

Have we reached peak offense -- the point when the record numbers referenced above will never be reached again? More of a sample size is needed.

But there is no question that offense and interest in the game have paralleled each other. When athletic directors get the opportunity to to hire a new coach, offense sells in terms of ticket sales, TV ratings and, well, winning. Seventeen of the 20 new hires for 2018 have offensive backgrounds. Those 20 have coached in a combined 28 BCS/College Football Playoff postseason games and have a total of six national championship rings.

Rules changes in general have at least protected offensive players (targeting, roughing the passer), if not enhanced offensive football (open-hand, extended-arm blocking allowed in 1985).

About 15 years ago, along came the up-tempo spread offense. The likes of Chip Kelly revolutionized the game with his ability to keep defenses off balance. But since Kelly last coached in college (2012), there has been a significant rules change.

Defenses benefitted by being allowed time to change personnel if the offense substitutes. Then came the rise of RPOs -- the run/pass option that allows offenses the decision whether to run or pass after the snap. (For a quick primer, look at Washington State and Auburn game film.)

"As always, defenses at some point begin to catch up with the 'new' ways offenses are attacking them," Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said. "A lot of the 'hair on fire' offenses that were only concerned with yards and points are controlling the tempo more and trying to help their defense."

That has led to more balanced offenses. In 2007, there was an average of 73.4 more passing yards than rushing yards per team. That number shrunk to an average 51.2-yard difference in 2016.

Three of the top six most balanced Power Five offenses helped lead their teams to conference championship games -- Auburn, Stanford and Ohio State. The Buckeyes won the Big Ten.

Other 2017 statistical highlights …