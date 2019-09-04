Is Texas A&M destined to be the nation's best 8-4 team, or does it have a higher ceiling?

No. 12 Texas A&M faces one of the toughest schedules in the country this season, and the first of many daunting tests comes for this week as the Aggies hit the road to play No. 1 Clemson in Death Valley. It's not a game that should be intimidating on its own to Texas A&M after Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers last year in College Station, Texas, coming one failed two-point conversion short of forcing overtime against the eventual national champions.

But the oddsmakers see this matchup as far more lopsided than the top-12 matchup might suggest, favoring Clemson by more than 17 points on Saturday afternoon.

Dennis Dodd will be at the game for CBS Sports, and during his visit on the Cover 3 Podcast this week, we discussed how Texas A&M will fare during a brutal schedule that includes Clemson out of conference and road games against No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 LSU to close the year.

It's possible, Barton Simmons pointed out, that the Aggies are a top-10 team in terms of talent but likely won't have a final regular season record that properly represents the team's overall excellence.

Texas A&M will try to prove us wrong, but right now we're betting that the Aggies are a 10-win roster with one of the toughest schedules in the country and seem destined to be the best 8-4 team at the end of the regular season.

Check out the latest episode of the Cover 3 Podcast below (subscribe and look for more episodes here) where we discuss more about Clemson-Texas A&M along with Ian Book's performance against Louisville, the balance of excuses and explanations coming out of Florida State, and what Dodd saw while on the scene at Auburn-Oregon and Oklahoma-Houston.