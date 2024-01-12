Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond has submitted his paperwork and is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Bond will be a junior in 2024 and was the Crimson Tide's leader with 48 receptions during their 2023 run to a SEC championship and College Football Playoff appearance. Bond was the Tide's second-leading receiver overall with 668 yards and four touchdowns, the most notable of which came in the Iron Bowl on a 31-yard Hail Mary from Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-goal with 32 seconds left.

Bond's potential transfer comes at a critical time in the history of Alabama football. Legendary coach Nick Saban is retiring, which reopened the transfer portal for Crimson Tide players for 30 days. Bond was in line to be the top receiver in Tuscaloosa in 2024. Jermaine Burton, who led the team with 798 yards, declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week. Nobody else on the roster had more than 327 yards receiving.

Bond is the first high-profile player to enter the transfer portal since Saban's retirement. However there have been a couple of significant changes outside of the current roster. High school prospect Ryan Williams, the No. 9 overall player in the Class of 2024, decommitted from the Crimson Tide on Wednesday just hours after Nick Saban announced his retirement. Offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson II, who was already in the portal prior to Saban's retirement, announced his transfer to Florida State on Thursday.

Bond was a four-star prospect and the No. 43 overall player out of Buford (Georgia) High School in the Class of 2022. He had 17 catches for 220 yards and one score as a true freshman in 2022, and he saw action in 13 games either as a wide receiver or on special teams.

