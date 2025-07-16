Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos' jab at Alabama in June isn't being shrugged off in Tuscaloosa. His pointed remarks last month in an interview with On3 stirred plenty of reaction, and now, Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson has weighed in at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. Lawson made it clear the team hasn't forgotten the slight, hinting that Castellanos' words have only added fuel to the fire ahead of a Week 1 matchup against the Seminoles in Tallahassee.

"It definitely ignites us a little bit," Lawson said on SEC Network. "We can't really think too much on that. It's gonna come down to what we do and how we prepare that week. I think all disrespect will be addressed accordingly."

Castellanos, who transferred to Florida State from Boston College in December, boldly declared, "They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me." He also touted his past production, claiming he "tore the ACC up by my damn self," and warned that the Seminoles now have "weapons" after finishing near the bottom nationally in scoring offense last season.

Though Castellanos explained his comments at a recent workout, it's clear his confidence suggests he, and the Seminoles, won't be intimidated. Alabama is currently a 13.5-point favorite against Florida State, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

"You watch any interview, I don't ever talk like that. Them boys coming off of 2-10. I've just got to instill some confidence," he said. "That's all I'm trying to do. I'm just trying to get some confidence -- I'm trying to get my boys ready to go. I'm trying to make it the biggest game possible."

Castellanos started 20 games for Boston College the past two seasons, throwing for 3,614 yards with 33 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while completing 58.6% of his passes. He was more effective on the ground, rushing for 1,307 yards and 14 touchdowns. Castellanos led all FBS quarterbacks with 13 rushing touchdowns during the 2023 campaign but left Boston College in November 2024 after losing the starting job. With a fresh start and a national spotlight awaiting in Week 1, Castellanos hasn't been shy about embracing the moment or calling out a college football blue blood.

Lawson is among the leaders of the 2025 Alabama squad as a fifth-year veteran. Although the Crimson Tide won nine games under new coach Kalen DeBoer -- the most ever by a first-year coach in program history -- the 2024 campaign still fell short of the standard in Tuscaloosa, with Alabama missing both the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide have the third-best odds (+490) to win the SEC title game and fifth-best odds (+1100) to win the national championship this season, according to FanDuel.