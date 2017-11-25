J.T. Barrett leaves Ohio State vs. Michigan game with leg injury
The injury occurred with Ohio State trailing 20-14 in the third quarter
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett was forced to leave Saturday's game against Michigan after suffering an injury during the third quarter.
Barrett scrambled on a second down play, and after he was tackled, he came up appearing to favor his right knee.
Barrett was immediately taken to the locker room with Ohio State medical personnel and was replaced by Dwayne Haskins. Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft reported that Barrett has been dealing with a meniscus injury in his right knee. The Buckeyes trailed 20-14 when the injury occurred.
Barrett returned to the sideline, but while he was still in pads, he also had an overcoat on. It does not appear he will return to the game.
