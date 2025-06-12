Former Prairie View A&M football player Jackson Bailey has died at age 22, the program announced Tuesday. A cause of death was not listed. Bailey joined the program for the 2023 season but did not play in any games.

"The Prairie View A&M University Department of Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, teammates and fraternity brothers of Jackson 'Jacks' Bailey, a cherished member of the Panther football program and the PVAMU community," the statement read.

Bailey started his college football career at Arizona, enrolling as a three-star linebacker recruit from Red Oak (Texas). He redshirted during the 2021 season before transferring to Louisiana-Monroe. Bailey played in nine games during the 2022 season, recording 14 total tackles and one quarterback hurry.

"He chose Prairie View A&M to be closer to home, and in doing so, became an unforgettable part of our campus family," the statement read. "Though his time at PVAMU was brief, the impact he made will resonate for years to come. We honor and remember Jackson "Jacks" Bailey not only for his potential and promise but for the way he lived—with purpose, humor, humility and heart."

Bailey was a standout linebacker at Red Oak (Texas). He led the Hawks with 60 total tackles as a junior in 2019, registering nine tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. Red Oak reached the regional finals of the Texas 5A D2 State Playoffs. As a senior, Bailey finished with 57 total tackles, including four for loss with one sack and three quarterback hurries. He also had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Red Oak advanced to the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A D1 State Playoffs.

"He had a strong football IQ and natural speed, shaped by a successful high school career in which his team lost only three games," the statement read. "He described his best game as one with 10 tackles, one touchdown and a fumble recovery -- a testament to his love for the game and his ability to shine under pressure."