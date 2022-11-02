Rapper and Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday morning, and now Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is taking extra steps to keep his team safe during its road trip there this weekend. Sanders laid down strict ground rules for the Tigers' road game against Texas Southern.

Other than for the game itself, Sanders does not want his players to leave their hotel room. Sanders told the team that any visitors must come to the hotel, as opposed to the players meeting them elsewhere.

"Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston," Sanders said, according to USA Today. "Where we're going. So, that eliminates all of y'all from leaving the hotel because it ain't happening until I give you further notice. Whatever her name is, whoever she is, parents and everybody they're going to come to the hotel to visit you. Because y'all ain't leaving."

After news of Takeoff's death reached social media, a number of famous athletes from across the sports world paid tribute to the former Migos member.

Coming off a 35-0 blowout of Southern, the Tigers are now 5-0 and atop the SWAC standings. Now, they play a Texas Southern team that is 4-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

That game kicks off from PNC Stadium in Houston at 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+.