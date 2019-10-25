Jacksonville extends contract to keep Florida vs. Georgia rivalry game through 2023

The annual meeting between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville won't take place for another eight days, but big news regarding the future of the rivalry was announced on Friday. Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced on his Twitter page that the city has reached a deal that will see the game remain at TIAA Bank Field through 2023 with an option to extend the deal through 2025.

"This is more than a game," Curry said. "This is a tradition. TIAA Bank Field is sold out every year with 83,000 fans in attendance on game day. But it's so much more than a game. It's an entire week of experiences for Dawgs and Gators alike including the Hall of Fame luncheon, RV City, concerts and other activities."

The game first came to Jacksonville in 1933 and has been played there every year except 1994 and 1995, when it was played in Gainesville and Athens, respectively. That two year switch was due to the renovation and expansion of the old Gator Bowl into the updated TIAA Bank Field.

"We are excited to continue one of the great traditions in all of college football in having the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville," Florida AD Scott Stricklin said. "The Florida-Georgia game is more than a football game, it is a week-long celebration of two storied programs meeting on a neutral field that has created generational memories for both fan bases. We are appreciative of the partnership we have with the City of Jacksonville and Mayor Lenny Curry to extend our agreement."

Georgia leads the series 51-43-2 according to Florida, and leads 52-43-2 according to Georgia. The discrepancy comes due to a Georgia win in 1904 that Florida claims was against one of its predecessor schools.

"We look forward to the continuation of one of the greatest college football traditions in the country - a border states battle between Georgia and Florida," Georgia AD Greg McGarity said. "The extension ensures the historical preservation of the game in Jacksonville which has been part of the national college football landscape since 1933. The City of Jacksonville has once again demonstrated its commitment to this game through significant financial considerations to each school."

The 2019 edition of this matchups will take place Nov. 3 and will feature two, one-loss teams fighting for SEC East supremacy. Kickoff time for next week's SEC on CBS Game of the Week between the two rivals is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.