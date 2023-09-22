Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 2-1, Jacksonville State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be playing at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. Jacksonville State are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, Jacksonville State ended up a good deal behind Coastal Carolina and lost 30-16.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed ten in total. All those points came courtesy of K Alen Karajic: he added nine points with three field goals, and another one kicking an extra point.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan had just enough and edged UMass out 19-17 on Saturday.

RB Jaylon Jackson and QB Austin Smith were among the main playmakers for Eastern Michigan as the former rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown and the latter threw for 157 yards and one touchdown. Jackson was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 55 yards. Eastern Michigan also relied on K Jesus Gomez, who's 45-yard boot in the fourth quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

Looking ahead, Jacksonville State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by six points.

While Jacksonville State are hoping for a better result this time, Eastern Michigan are hoping to keep the momentum going. Check CBS Sports after the match to see if Jacksonville State can succeed or if Eastern Michigan can keep it going.

Odds

Jacksonville State is a solid 6-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.