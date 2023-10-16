Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Current Records: Western Kentucky 4-2, Jacksonville State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 17th at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. Western Kentucky will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Western Kentucky gave up the first points two weeks ago, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 35-28 victory over Louisiana Tech. Western Kentucky's offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.

Among those leading the charge was Malachi Corley, who picked up 207 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Corley's biggest highlight was a 70-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the first quarter. Another player making a difference was Austin Reed, who threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Jacksonville State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 31-13 bruising from Liberty. The matchup was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Jacksonville State was blown out by Liberty in the second.

Western Kentucky's victory bumped their season record to 4-2 while Jacksonville State's defeat dropped theirs to 5-2.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Jacksonville State.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a solid 7-point favorite against Jacksonville State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60 points.

