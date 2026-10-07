Week 6 of the college football season brings the beginning of mid-week action, and that includes the CBS Sports Network slate where there will be six games across four days on the network.

That starts Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET when Jacksonville State heads to Kennesaw State for a rematch of last year's Conference USA title game that the Gamecocks won.

On Thursday, Missouri State will travel to Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. for another CUSA conference tilt between a pair of one-win teams desperate to keep their dreams of a bowl game alive. Friday night brings us to the West Coast for a Mountain West matchup between Wyoming and San Jose State.

A Saturday tripleheader of service academy football begins at noon in West Point, where Army will host Tulane in a battle of 2-2 teams in the American. Then at 3:30 p.m., it'll be Navy hosting Tulsa with both teams looking for their first wins in AAC play. The nightcap comes at 7:30 p.m. when Northern Illinois hosts Air Force in their first meeting as Mountain West foes.

CBS Sports Network will carry all four games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 6 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Fifth Third Bank Stadium -- Kennesaw, Georgia

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Jacksonville State -3

While it's a rematch of last year's CUSA title game, the Gamecocks and Owls have been going in opposite directions in 2026. Jacksonville State is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play, as their hopes of a third straight CUSA title remain alive. Kennesaw State, meanwhile, is 1-3 overall entering conference play and is hoping some familiarity with conference foes can start a midseason turnaround. The Gamecocks are slight road favorites, but the Owls should be up for this one knowing that a win can keep their goals in front of them while a loss puts a bowl bid in jeopardy.

Missouri State at Western Kentucky

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Western Kentucky -2.5

The CUSA action continues with two teams trying to claw their way out of the basement of the conference standings. Both teams have yet to get a win in FBS play, and will be looking at this game as one of their best chances to build some positive momentum. The Hilltoppers have been road weary this season with four of their first five games on the road, and will hope some home-cooking serves them well after a rough start. Missouri State, meanwhile, has hung tough with the likes of Marshall and SMU the last two weeks and hope that is the precursor for a midseason run.

Wyoming at San Jose State

Date: Friday, Oct. 9 | Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Jose State -6

The Spartans got back above .500 last week with a road win over Hawaii and will return home for another conference clash with Wyoming. San Jose State is hoping to keep pace with North Dakota State, New Mexico and UNLV at the top of the conference, and will be facing a Cowboys team that has struggled to score all season. Wyoming is 135th in the nation in scoring offense at 14.2 points per game and will need to find something offensively if they're going to pull off a road upset and get their season back on track.

Tulane at Army

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -3.5

The Black Knights and Green Wave both come into this game at 2-2 on the season, and will look to get into the American conversation with a win. Both teams want to run the ball, and this game will come down to whose defense can limit the other's big play potential on the ground. Tulane comes in off a hard-fought win over Southern Miss last week, while Army went on the road and lost a close one to Louisiana Tech. The Green Wave hope to keep rolling and get a win as a short road dog, while the Black Knights hope they can shore up their defense and get back above .500.

Tulsa at Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Navy -2.5

Tulsa's had an up-and-down start to the season, beginning the year on a high after stunning Oklahoma State, but have dropped back-to-back games, including a heartbreaker in an overtime shootout last week against North Texas. They will have to shift gears from North Texas' tempo to a Navy team wanting to grind it out on the ground. The Midshipmen lost the first leg in the Commander In Chief's trophy race last week to Air Force in a 14-9 defensive struggle that dropped them to 1-3 on the season. That makes this game vital to their chances of a bowl bid, and they need to figure some things out offensively to beat the Golden Hurricane.

Air Force at Northern Illinois

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Air Force -7.5

Fresh off their win over Navy, Air Force will look to continue flying high in a Mountain West matchup with new conference foe Northern Illinois. The Falcons got some unfortunate news that starting quarterback Liam Szarka is out for the season with a lower leg injury, shifting the pressure onto Evan Medders to keep Air Force in the hunt in the Mountain West. His first start will come on the road against a winless Northern Illinois squad that is 137th in the nation in scoring offense (13.8 points per game) and 131st in scoring defense (36.3 ppg allowed).