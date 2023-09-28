The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will look to stay perfect in Conference USA play when they take on the Sam Houston Bearkats in a key early-season matchup on Thursday in Huntsville, Texas. The Gamecocks (3-1), who are coming off a 21-0 non-conference win over Eastern Michigan, opened their C-USA season on Aug. 26 with a 17-14 win over UTEP. Both Sam Houston and Jacksonville State are in their first years in the league. The Bearkats (0-3) were beaten 38-7 at Houston on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 36.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston. Here are several college football odds and trends for Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State:

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston spread: Jacksonville State -6.5

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston over/under: 36.5 points

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston money line: Jacksonville State -249, Sam Houston +201

JAXST: The Gamecocks have gone under the game total in their last four matchups

SH: The Bearkats have gone under the game total in two of their last three games

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Senior wide receiver Quinton Lane is the Gamecocks' top pass catcher. He leads the team with 10 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown. He is coming off a three-catch, 60-yard and one-touchdown performance in the win over Eastern Michigan. He is in his first season at Jacksonville State after spending four seasons at Stetson. For his career, he has 108 receptions for 1,560 yards (14.4 average) and 14 touchdowns.

Senior defensive back Kolbi Fuqua helps power the Jacksonville State defense. He leads the team with 27 tackles, including 13 solo, with one pass breakup and one interception. In the Sept. 9 loss to Coastal Carolina, he made 18 tackles, including 10 solo. Last season, he finished with 52 tackles, including 20 solo, with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and two interceptions.

Why Sam Houston can cover

Graduate quarterback Grant Gunnell took over the starting reins last week against Houston. Against the Cougars, he completed 14 of 22 passes (63.6%) for 100 yards. He is in his first season with the program after spending last year at North Texas. Prior to that, he was quarterback at Arizona. In 2019, he completed 101 of 155 passes (65.2%) for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns against one interception. For his career, he has completed 183 of 279 passes (65.6%) for 2,039 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been picked off five times.

The Bearkats were able to cover in their first two games against BYU and Air Force thanks largely to a strong defense. They held Air Force to just 13 points and BYU to 14. They took a step back against Houston last week, allowing 38, but if they return to that season-opening level, they'll have a great chance to at least keep this one within a score.

How to make Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 42 points.

So who wins Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on.