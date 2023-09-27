The Sam Houston Bearkats kick off their Conference USA slate when they take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday night at Bowers Stadium at Huntsville, Texas. Both teams are in their first seasons at the FBS level. Jacksonville State (3-1, 1-0 Conference USA) is coming off a 21-0 win over Eastern Michigan, following a 30-16 road loss at Coastal Carolina on Sept. 9. Sam Houston (0-3) played well in losses to BYU (14-0) and Air Force (13-3), and are coming off a 38-7 loss at Houston on Saturday. Both teams feature a stingy defense, leading to one of the lowest totals on the odds board this week.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Sam Houston leads the all-time series 6-5, and Bearkats earned a 42-7 win in the last meeting in 2021 at Huntsville. The Gamecocks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 36.5. Before locking in any Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State:

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston spread: Jacksonville State -6.5

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston over/under: 36.5 points

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston money line: Jacksonville State -247, Sam Houston +199

JAXST: The Gamecocks have gone under the game total in their last four matchups

SH: The Bearkats have gone under the game total two of their last three games

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Junior Logan Smothers and redshirt senior Zion Webb have been sharing the quarterback duties for the Gamecocks. Smothers has completed 29 of 46 passes (63%) for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He has also carried 41 times for 218 yards (5.3 average) and four touchdowns. Webb has completed 19 of 39 passes (48.7%) for 217 yards, and has rushed 21 times for 76 yards (3.6 average).

Senior running back Malik Jackson has carried the load in the running game. He leads the team with 376 yards rushing, including a pair of touchdowns. He is coming off a 21-carry, 127-yard effort against Eastern Michigan on Saturday. It was his second 100-yard performance of the year. He also carried 12 times for 100 yards and a score in a 49-3 win over East Tennessee State on Sept. 2.

Why Sam Houston can cover

Graduate quarterback Grant Gunnell took over the starting reins last week against Houston. Against the Cougars, he completed 14 of 22 passes (63.6%) for 100 yards. He is in his first season with the program after spending last year at North Texas. Prior to that, he was quarterback at Arizona. In 2019, he completed 101 of 155 passes (65.2%) for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns against one interception. For his career, he has completed 183 of 279 passes (65.6%) for 2,039 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been picked off five times.

The Bearkats were able to cover in their first two gams against BYU and Air Force thanks largely to a strong defense. They held Air Force to just 13 points and BYU to 14. They took a step back against Houston last week, allowing 38, but if they return to that season-opening level, they'll have a great chance to at least keep this one within a score.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 41 points.

