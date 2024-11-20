CBS Sports Network's continued coverage of the 2024 college football season features five games for the Week 13 slate, with just one weeknight game ahead of a Saturday quadruple-header. The week kicks off with some MACtion Tuesday night as Akron travels to Kent State. This will be the third midweek game in a row for both teams, who haven't seen the Saturday spotlight since late October.

After a three-day break, coverage returns Saturday afternoon with a pivotal Conference USA clash between Sam Houston and Jacksonville State. Both the Bearcats and the Gamecocks have their eyes firmly set on the conference crown, with this game serving as a huge stepping stone to that point.

Viewers will get their Mountain West fill Saturday as the rest of the CBS Sports Network slate features a MWC triple-feature. Notably, Boise State is in action at 7 p.m. ET with a road game at Wyoming as the Broncos look to continue their standout season. In the nightcap, Colorado State will try and protect its unblemished conference record against Fresno State.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way once the Week 13 games begin. In the meantime, get caught up on viewing information, storylines, betting odds and more for each matchup.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Sam Houston at Jacksonville State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: AmFirst Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Jacksonville State -6 | Will the Gamecocks cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 13 projections here

This game has major implications on the Conference USA race. Jacksonville State remains unbeaten in league play with a sterling 6-0 record and is closing in on its first C-USA Championship Game appearance in program history, while Sam Houston currently sits in third -- the Bearkats have the same 5-1 conference record as Western Kentucky but lost the head to head -- amid a miraculous turnaround season. This is the same Sam Houston team that went 3-9 last season, with two C-USA wins, in its first year as an FBS program. In fact, both Jacksonville State and Sam Houston made the transition from the FCS last season, so for two recent transplants to be in this position is impressive. Whichever team wins will have the inside track to the postseason.

San Diego State at Utah State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Utah State -4 | Will the Aggies cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 13 projections here

San Diego State has had a rough go of it lately, thanks in large part to a brutal schedule. The Aztecs are riding a four-game losing streak. Three of those games came against teams that were ranked in the most recent AP Top 25, including a head-to-head contest against College Football Playoff contender Boise State. That skid all but knocked San Diego State out of the bowl race, but there's still pride to play for, and the schedule does open up a bit over the last couple of weeks. Utah State has taken its fair share of knocks this season. The Aggies share an identical 3-7 record with the Aztecs, though they have won two out of their last three games to build some late-year momentum. There could be some fireworks in this showdown: San Diego State and Utah State allow a combined 67.4 points per game.

Boise State at Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Boise State -22.5 | Will the Broncos cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 13 projections here

Boise State has been fairly dominant this year, and it is a heavy favorite as it travels to face Wyoming. The Broncos have gotten some tough tests recently as they continue on their journey towards the Mountain West Championship Game -- and, perhaps, even beyond. After winning three of its first four MWC games by at least 21 points, Boise State got taken to the brink against a now 3-8 Nevada squad in Week 11, escaping with a narrow 28-21 win. Then, last Saturday, the Broncos trailed San Jose State 21-14 entering the third quarter before scoring 28 unanswered points to pull away late. So Boise State can't take anything for granted, even if Wyoming is 2-8 on the year with just one win since the start of October.

Colorado State at Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Fresno State -3 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 13 projections here

This is Colorado State's biggest remaining test on the path to the MWC Championship Game. Ranked programs like Boise State and even UNLV have stolen the spotlight, but the Rams are quietly 5-0 in conference play and haven't lost in over a month after a lackluster 2-3 start to the year. Granted, they've only faced off against one team with a winning record amid their five-game winning streak -- and that will not change as they take on Fresno State -- but there's something to be said about taking care of business amid a chaotic year. As for Fresno State, the Bulldogs, at 5-5, are one win away from bowl eligibility. Though they have been for almost a month now after beating San Jose State on Oct. 26 before suffering (bad) back-to-back losses against Hawaii and Air Force.