North Carolina just added a transfer portal quarterback in the form of South Alabama's Gio Lopez, but the Tar Heels may not be done revamping their quarterback room.

Georgia quarterback transfer Jaden Rashada is set to visit North Carolina on Wednesday, he tells CBS Sports. Rashada ranks as the No. 1 available quarterback in the 247Sports transfer rankings. He also recently visited Western Kentucky.

The Tar Heels are largely resetting at the QB position having lost a quartet of scholarship passers this offseason with the latest being Ryan Browne earlier this week. Browne had previously transferred in from Purdue.

Lopez, who started last season for the Jaguars, was brought in to compete for the starting job.

Rashada, if he were to end up in Chapel Hill, would be in that mix as well alongside true freshman Bryce Baker, a four-star recruit. UNC's season-opening starter from last year, Max Johnson, is working back from a season-ending leg injury he suffered in the team's season opener.

Rashada is a former top-50 recruit in the 2023 class. He began his career at Arizona State, where he started several games as a true freshman, throwing for 485 yards and four touchdowns against a trio of interceptions.

The California native opted to enter the portal following the 2023 season, transferring to Georgia. Rashada did not attempt a pass for the Bulldogs during their 2024 run to the College Football Playoff. And with Gunner Stockton trending for the starting job in Athens after the Sugar Bowl, Rashada opted to enter the portal once again.

Rashada ranks as the No. 198 overall player and No. 17 QB in the 247Sports portal rankings. He ranks ahead of Lopez (No. 362 overall, No. 30 QB) in the eyes of the 247Sports portal evaluators.