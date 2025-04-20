North Carolina canceled a scheduled visit with Georgia transfer Jaden Rashada just one day before he was set to arrive in Chapel Hill, sources tell CBS Sports. The visit had been finalized on Easter Sunday after the Tar Heels added former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez on April 17, but UNC ultimately decided not to move forward with another transfer signal-caller — at least for now.

The decision comes amid a total reset in the Tar Heels' quarterback room. Four scholarship passers departed this offseason, including Ryan Browne earlier this week. Browne had previously transferred in from Purdue.

Lopez, who started last season for the Jaguars, was brought in to compete for the starting job. He joins a group that includes true freshman Bryce Baker, a four-star recruit, and Max Johnson, last year's season-opening starter who is recovering from a leg injury.

ESPN reports Lopez's deal is $4 million over two years.

Rashada, a former top-50 recruit in the 2023 class, began his career at Arizona State and started multiple games as a true freshman, throwing for 485 yards and four touchdowns. He transferred to Georgia following the season but did not attempt a pass for the Bulldogs during their 2024 College Football Playoff run. With Gunner Stockton trending toward the starting job in Athens, Rashada re-entered the portal earlier this month.

North Carolina stabilizes at QB with key transfer Gio Lopez: Where does Bill Belichick go from here in portal? Chris Hummer

Rashada ranks as the No. 198 overall player and No. 17 QB in the 247Sports portal rankings. He ranks ahead of Lopez (No. 362 overall, No. 30 QB) in the eyes of the 247Sports portal evaluators.