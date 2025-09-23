Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has announced that linebacker Jah-Marien Latham suffered a neck injury in practice Tuesday and has since been transported to a nearby hospital. Latham was taken to UAB St. Vincent's Hospital following his injury, where he is currently receiving further evaluation and care.

While specifics of how the injury occurred and its severity are not yet known, the Crimson Tide noted Latham has "full feeling and motion" as he undergoes medical assessment to determine the next steps in his recovery.

"Our top priority is Jah's health and well-being," DeBoer said in a statement. "We are in close contact with his family and the medical team and will continue to support him in every way possible. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Latham, who has been with Alabama since 2020, had been injured in the team's opener against Florida State and missed the past two games against Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin. He has been listed as an "or" starter alongside Qua Russaw at outside linebacker, and he tallied two tackles against FSU before first being injured.

In 2024, Latham had 28 tackles and one sack along with one fumble recovery.

Alabama, now 2-1 and ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25, will open SEC play on the road against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday.