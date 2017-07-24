Jaheim Oatis is 286 pounds, has SEC offers and starts 8th grade this fall

Jaheim Oatis is a very intriguing college football prospect. He checks in at 6-foot-4 and 286 pounds, reportedly running the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds.

When you see numbers like those, it's not hard to figure out why schools like Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have all offered the Mississippi native a scholarship. I mean, who wouldn't?

Well, the only reason I can think of why most schools haven't offered Oatis yet is they're going to have to wait a while. You see, Oatis will begin the eighth grade this fall. Yeah, that's right. He's still over a year away from even playing high school ball, let alone college.

Yeah, middle-schoolers receiving scholarship offers isn't exactly a new phenomenon, but a lot of the time the offers are cursory, or just to grab attention.

6'4 286lbs BEAST!!💪💪 GOING TO 8TH GRADE 3 OFFERS IN MY 1ST 3 CAMPS!!!! OLEMISS, MISSISSIPPISTATE, AND AL REMEMBER THE NAME JAHEIM OATIS!!!! pic.twitter.com/sda0A3lMIE — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 22, 2017

One of my dreams came true.... He couldnt believe I was going to the 8th grade..... pic.twitter.com/ZX8qrvNRAX — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 23, 2017

My 40 at Mississippi state... 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/il4TZxelqj — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 24, 2017

Given the size of Oatis, I don't believe that's the case here. He's big enough to play now, and it will be fascinating to follow his development over the next five years before he's eligible to play in college.

