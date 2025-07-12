An unexpected starting quarterback within the Power Four ranks is on the market following BYU's Jake Retzlaff deciding to withdraw from the university to avoid suspension ahead of the 2025 season. Facing punishment for violating the school's honor code, Retzlaff made the announcement Friday and his withdrawal means he can bypass the transfer portal and find a new home ahead of fall camp next month.

Retzlaff could land at a number of programs, but there's a handful that make the most sense with uncertainty at the position coming out of spring. While he wasn't one of the Big 12's best passers statistically, Retzlaff was responsible for 66% of BYU's total offense last season, finishing with 26 total touchdowns.

Below are a few of the schools who could be in the mix for Retzlaff, who started 13 games for the Cougars last season and helped BYU finish 11-2 and inside the top 15 nationally.

Potential landing spots for Jake Retzlaff

Only two teams in college football threw fewer touchdown passes (7) than the Wildcats last season. The combination of Jack Lausch and former transfers Mike Wright and Ryan Hilinksi simply didn't work out for coach David Braun, and Northwestern made sure this offseason that what it considers an impact addition will assume the starting role -- former SMU signal caller Preston Stone. Would Stone start over Retzlaff, however? It would certainly offer intrigue during camp, and the Wildcats aren't afraid to add more names to the competition, per sources.

Mike Gundy is unsure who will be taking first-team reps when the Cowboys open camp next month, but it seems Zane Flores and former TCU transfer Hauss Henjey will fight for the opportunity. This comes after Oklahoma State watched two others at the position leave the program this spring. One of several Big 12 programs without a penciled-in starter at the moment, Oklahoma State offers a quarterback-friendly scheme with familiarity for Retzlaff -- one of the draws of staying within the conference -- that likely wouldn't take tireless hours to learn in August.

The Fighting Irish never planned to go the transfer route for quarterback assistance this offseason like they did in recent years with Sam Hartman (Wake Forest) and Riley Leonard (Duke), but that mindset changed with Steve Angeli's exit to Syracuse in April. His transfer leaves Marcus Freeman with up-and-comers CJ Carr and Kevin Minchey -- both of whom are his recruits and not Angeli -- to compete next month. There's no insurance policy beyond them, however. If Retzlaff signs in South Bend, he provides a much-needed veteran presence to a room and could push Carr and Minchey for snaps.

Here's why a Mountaineers-Retzlaff marriage would make sense for all involved parties: First-year coach Dowell Loggains is having a difficult time deciding between two other transfers in the mix, and the former BYU impact player is an ideal fit -- at least schematically -- in this offense. Former Vanderbilt and LSU quarterback AJ Swann went up against ex-Iowa State signal caller JJ Kohl this spring, and Loggains confirmed in May there was no starter just yet.

T.J. Finley was supposed to be the Green Wave's QB1 after Darian Mensah left the program for a sizable pay raise at Duke. However, Tulane suspended Finley after an offseason arrest, leading to his departure soon thereafter. Kadin Semonza, Donovan Leary were battling Finley in camp, and the Green Wave signed former Iowa and Northwestern passer Brendan Sullivan in April for extra help. This is a crowded room, but Retzlaff would have a shot to start if not be the immediate favorite. If Retzlaff doesn't sign with a Power Four team, Tulane would be one of the Group of Five frontrunners with a chance.

Would Scott Frost entertain the idea of an added threat coming to Orlando in time for the season? Perhaps. Tayven Jackson, the backup to Kurtis Rourke last fall for playoff-bound Indiana, tops the depth chart with Cam Fancher behind him at the moment. Jackson had starting experience with the Hoosiers after riding the bench at Tennessee, but he is essentially unproven when compared to Retzlaff. It didn't work out at Nebraska for Frost, but what he was able to do offensively at UCF previously with dynamic play at the quarterback position could be appealing to Retzlaff.