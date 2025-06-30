The attorneys representing BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff and the woman who accused him of sexual assault filed a joint motion to dismiss the civil suit against Retzlaff on Monday, according to ESPN. While this does bring closure for the two parties in the case, it does not clear the way for Retzlaff to immediately return to the field for the Cougars.

Despite the case being dismissed, Retzlaff is still facing a seven-game suspension from the school for violating BYU's honor code, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Rather than missing more than half of the season while serving the suspension, Retzlaff has reportedly decided to transfer from the program and play elsewhere in 2025. According to The Deseret News, Retzlaff already has a "major college football" program that is "in desperate need of an experienced college quarterback" lined up as his next destination.

The civil lawsuit, which was initially filed in May, accused Retzlaff of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, stemming from an alleged incident in November 2023 in Provo, Utah. In a response to the lawsuit, Retzlaff denied the allegations, stating the two had consensual sex in November 2023 and continued to communicate through text messages into February 2024, according to reports.

"Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denies each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped or strangled [the woman], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue," Retzlaff's lawyer wrote in response to the suit.

BYU's honor code prohibits premarital sex. Notably, former BYU basketball star Brandon Davies was suspended from the team as a sophomore after engaging in premarital sex.

"Live a chaste and virtuous life, including abstaining from sexual relations outside marriage between a man and a woman," the honor code reads. "Living a chaste and virtuous life also includes abstaining from same-sex romantic behavior."

The day the lawsuit was filed, BYU said in a statement it had just become aware of the legal action and would follow Title IX protocols. At the Big 12 spring meetings later that month, university officials -- including football coach Kalani Sitake -- said they had no update on the matter. BYU has not commented on the possibility of suspending Retzlaff.

Retzlaff, a redshirt senior, was gearing up for his third season at BYU after transferring from Riverside City College in California prior to the 2023 season. He started all 13 games at quarterback for the Cougars in 2024, completing 57.9% of his passes for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns. Retzlaff also rushed for 417 yards and six additional touchdowns. With Retzlaff under center, the Cougars went 11-2, narrowly missed out on a berth in the Big 12 title game and ultimately finished No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

With Retzlaff leaving the program, Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead and Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job. BYU also added Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier after spring practice.