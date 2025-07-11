Less than two months before the start of the season, a notable quarterback is now a free agent.

BYU standout quarterback Jake Retzlaff plans to withdraw from school and will now go through the process of joining a new team, the ex-Cougars QB announced on Friday. The original belief was that the Cougars would grant Retzlaff his release as a designated student-athlete, which would have allowed him to enter the transfer portal. That didn't happen, however, which led to him having to withdraw from school in order to move on to another team.

Retzlaff plans to simply enroll at a new school rather than take the transfer portal path.

"After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with those I trust, I've made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and step away from the BYU Football program," Retzlaff said in a statement. "BYU has meant more to me than just football. It's been a place of growth -- spiritually, mentally, and physically. I'm grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member, and fan who's supported me along the way. The relationships and memories I've made in Provo will always be a part of me."

It's all the result of Retzlaff facing a seven-game suspension at BYU due to a violation of the school's honor code. The honor code prohibits premarital sex, which Retzlaff admitted to after being accused of sexual assault in May as part of a civil suit that was dismissed June 30.

Retzlaff had still been listed on BYU's online roster even after reports surfaced regarding his intent to transfer. Cougars coach Kalani Sitake didn't divulge much at Big 12 Media Days on July 7.

"First of all, I love Jake Retzlaff," Sitake said. "We love Jake Retzlaff and appreciate all that he's done for our program. I think it would be inappropriate for me to make a statement on his situation first. I think that is his right. I think it is a private matter that he can speak for himself. I am going to give him the opportunity to do that."

Retzlaff will not face any suspension at another school.

While teams haven't been able to have direct communication with Retzlaff because he's not in the transfer portal, it is legal for them to have contact with members of Retzlaff's camp. There have been a combination of Power Four teams and high-end Group of Five programs that have already expressed interest in Retzlaff, according to sources.

Last season, in his first year as a full-time starter at BYU, Retzlaff accounted for 2,947 passing yards, 417 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns while helping the Cougars post an 11-2 record.

Due to the recent developments with Retzlaff, BYU's odds to win the Big 12 have dipped from 7-to-1 to 19-to-1, according to FanDuel.