Jalen Hurts sounds off on Nick Saban's handling of QB controversy at Alabama

After Tua Tagovailoa came in for Jalen Hurts in the third quarter of last year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game and led Alabama to a thrilling second-half comeback over Georgia, one question has dogged Nick Saban all offseason: Who will start for Alabama in 2018? Hurts has started the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, but Tagovailoa's performance -- specifically his game-winning touchdown pass in overtime -- against Georgia was so impressive on the biggest stage in college football that the idea of him not starting is crazy to some.

The question of who will start at quarterback has swirled around Alabama for months. Tagovailoa couldn't play in Alabama's spring game with a hand injury, but Hurts struggled a bit in his showing. Hurts spoke out on the controversy over the weekend, appearing to vent a bit on the uncertainty and saying that "the narrative has been created."

"This is a situation that's uncontrollable," Hurts said on the battle and the hubbub around it. "Coaches can't control this situation, they tried to let it die down. No one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind. Now we're trying to handle the situation now, for me, it's kinda late. It's too late. The narrative has already been created."

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell and Danny Kanell break down the ongoing quarterback battle in Alabama. They also talk about how Saban has dealt with the QB controversy with the context of Hurts' comments, and talk Hurts' future. Finally, they talked about how much coaches should communicate with quarterbacks in these extremely difficult situations.

