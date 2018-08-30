Jalen Ramsey on former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher: 'You're not missing out'

Jimbo Fisher will coach his first game at Texas A&M on Thursday night, and it's safe to assume one of his former players at Florida State won't be watching. It won't just be because Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars having a preseason game to play, either.

Ramsey has never been shy of sharing his feelings about other people, and in a recent profile in ESPN The Magazine, he wasn't exactly showering his former head coach with praise.

"I expected to [start as a freshman at Florida State], and [former Florida State DC and current Tennessee coach Jeremy] Pruitt expected me to," he says of his defensive coordinator. "Nobody else did." The obvious omission is former head coach Jimbo Fisher, now at Texas A&M. In February, when an A&M assistant tweeted a graphic touting Fisher's record with defensive backs, Ramsey clapped back online: "He didn't teach me not one DB technique ..." Ramsey describes Fisher, with uncharacteristic brevity, as "OK." I tell him I've never met the coach. "You're not missing out," he replies. During Ramsey's sophomore year, Fisher once reamed him out after he pushed a blocker into quarterback Jameis Winston, kicking him out of practice. When I bring up the incident, Ramsey starts fiddling with his phone. "Here it is - I've got the video," he says. He also saved a screenshot of the SportsCenter news alert.

So it appears that while they aren't quite enemies, Jimbo Fisher probably isn't on Ramsey's Christmas card list, either.

Ramsey played three seasons as a corner at Florida State, racking up 181 tackles and 3 interceptions. Don't be fooled by that low interception total, however. Ramsey is one of the best cover corners in the NFL, and he was just as good in college. The only reason he didn't have more interceptions is that there weren't many quarterbacks stupid enough to throw the ball his direction.