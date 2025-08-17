Alabama star running back Jam Miller is expected to miss the team's season opener against FSU on Aug. 30 after suffering an upper body injury during a scrimmage Saturday. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer announced the injury Sunday and said Miller had a medical procedure.

DeBoer didn't have a definitive answer on when his top returning rusher would return but said he's expected to get back to 100 percent at some point.

"Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's scrimmage and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening. Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined," DeBoer said.

Miller is entering his fourth year at Alabama.

The senior saw his best season in 2024, earning the starting role and finishing with 145 carries for 668 yards (most on the team among running backs) and seven touchdowns. He also added 155 yards in the air. He has 219 rushes for 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.

With Miller sidelined for an unknown amount of time, Richard Young, Daniel Hill and transfer Dre Washington could see an increase in their snap count.

Young, a redshirt freshman in 2024, had 27 carries for 146 yards, while Hill had 61 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries as a true freshman. Washington played last season at the University of Louisiana, finishing his 2024 campaign with 73 carries for 478 yards and five touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide's leading rusher last year was quarterback Jalen Milroe, who put up 726 yards and 20 touchdowns last season before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. Another one of the team's top players in the run game in 2024 was tailback Justice Haynes, who had 448 yards and seven touchdowns, and transferred to Michigan. With two of their top members of the run game gone, Miller's role on the team only becomes more important.

Alabama finished 9-4 last season.